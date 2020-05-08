Essex Savings Bank Sells 505 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Essex Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,272 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.1% of Essex Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth $39,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Securities increased their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Shares of AAPL opened at $303.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.06 and a 200-day moving average of $280.06. The company has a market cap of $1,303.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

