Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $15.34 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

Blue Fin Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,315 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 8.5% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC raised its position in Apple by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society raised its position in Apple by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 66,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,741 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,224,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its position in Apple by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 52,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 21,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in Apple by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,210 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $303.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,303.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

