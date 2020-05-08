Western Wealth Management LLC Has $18.22 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,741 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.2% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 22,441 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 21,379 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 13,470 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,546,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $303.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,303.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

