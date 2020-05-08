Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lifted by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,266 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.0% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 258,069 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,987,000 after purchasing an additional 44,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 39,430 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $183.60 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,392.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.19.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

