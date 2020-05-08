SYM FINANCIAL Corp Purchases 195 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,276 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.8% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its position in Microsoft by 2.2% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 3.0% during the first quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $183.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,392.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

