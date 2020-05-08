Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $195.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $112.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on W. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wayfair from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wayfair from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Wayfair from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on Wayfair from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Wayfair from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.87.

NYSE W opened at $176.89 on Tuesday. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $182.44. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 3.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.10 and its 200 day moving average is $85.44.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.62) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -11.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 12,628 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $2,201,312.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,736,256.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 26,016 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $4,535,109.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,995,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,069,795 shares of company stock valued at $32,841,783 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 521.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

