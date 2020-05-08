Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,960,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,865,374 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $400,149,000 after purchasing an additional 569,200 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 482.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 447,895 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,549,000 after purchasing an additional 370,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 938,351 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $131,040,000 after purchasing an additional 249,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 547,548 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $76,465,000 after purchasing an additional 181,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $142.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $153.99.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $35,022.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 755 shares in the company, valued at $99,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $425,875.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,641,999.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,315 shares of company stock worth $2,326,912 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

