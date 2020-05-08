American Research & Management Co. Has $7.83 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

American Research & Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,796 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.0% of American Research & Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC raised its stake in Apple by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society raised its stake in Apple by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 66,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,821,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,741 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,224,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in Apple by 67.9% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 52,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,239,000 after buying an additional 21,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Apple by 95.3% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,210 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cascend Securities cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

AAPL opened at $303.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,303.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

