Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Raised to $135.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on W. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $96.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.87.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $176.89 on Monday. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $182.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 3.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.44.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -11.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $23,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,069,795 shares of company stock worth $32,841,783 over the last three months. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 521.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

