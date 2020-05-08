Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wayfair from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Wayfair from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America raised Wayfair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.87.

W opened at $176.89 on Monday. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $182.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.10 and a 200-day moving average of $85.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 3.20.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 26,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $4,535,109.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,995,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 12,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $2,201,312.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,736,256.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,069,795 shares of company stock valued at $32,841,783. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wayfair by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Wayfair by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Wayfair by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Wayfair by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

