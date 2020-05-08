Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $844,000 Position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHGE opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.60. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $31.26.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

