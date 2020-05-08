Deutsche Bank Lowers Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $188.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank from $206.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MOH. Cfra lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Molina Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded Molina Healthcare from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Molina Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.93.

NYSE MOH opened at $177.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.10 and its 200 day moving average is $136.84. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $102.85 and a fifty-two week high of $187.83.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 40.87%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total value of $56,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 142.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 487.2% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

