VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in VF were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of VF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of VF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of VF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VFC stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of VF from $94.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of VF from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of VF from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of VF from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.41.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

