Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 58.6% during the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 520.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 151,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 126,898 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 194.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 67,596 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 15.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,063 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 36.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Shares of ADM stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.07. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

In other news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez bought 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at $161,471.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.