Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. DA Davidson currently has $40.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $65.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.50.
NASDAQ EPAY opened at $44.85 on Monday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $57.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.53 and a beta of 1.23.
In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $88,143.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,290,704.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Gibson purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $128,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,550 shares of company stock valued at $174,447. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 172,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 61,873 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bottomline Technologies Company Profile
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.
