Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. DA Davidson currently has $40.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $65.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.50.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $44.85 on Monday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $57.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Bottomline Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $88,143.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,290,704.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Gibson purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $128,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,550 shares of company stock valued at $174,447. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 172,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 61,873 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.