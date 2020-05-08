Robert W. Baird Raises National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Price Target to $46.00

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NATI. ValuEngine cut shares of National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of National Instruments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.33.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $37.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.05. National Instruments has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $47.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.35.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.84. National Instruments had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $309.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. National Instruments’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that National Instruments will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 79.39%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in National Instruments by 87.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in National Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in National Instruments by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

