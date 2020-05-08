Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $54.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.49. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.