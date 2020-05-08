Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Stock Holdings in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 78.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,805 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Cyberark Software by 6.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter worth $1,730,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter worth $1,713,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter worth $699,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 49,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

CYBR stock opened at $105.93 on Friday. Cyberark Software Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 5.95. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Cyberark Software’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cyberark Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cyberark Software from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.