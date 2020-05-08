Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,729 Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Graham at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Graham by 275.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Graham by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen purchased 1,733 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $308.52 per share, for a total transaction of $534,665.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Markell acquired 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $470.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,843 shares of company stock worth $577,840 in the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GHC stock opened at $345.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $349.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.61. Graham Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $267.89 and a 12-month high of $756.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.44 by ($4.95). Graham had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $732.26 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

