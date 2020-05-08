Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $937,000 in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 85,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 30,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,471,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,517,000 after buying an additional 320,001 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 37,301 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBRA opened at $11.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $149.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.28 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBRA. Bank of America cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

