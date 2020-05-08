Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes $989,000 Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,977,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,986,000 after acquiring an additional 201,966 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,591,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,047,000 after buying an additional 138,607 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,514,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,267,000 after buying an additional 606,934 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,818,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 488,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,929,000 after buying an additional 98,926 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.06. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $50.77.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.40). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

A number of research firms have commented on AGO. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Assured Guaranty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein bought 26,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.87 per share, for a total transaction of $501,564.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 545,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,793.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,419.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 90,721 shares of company stock worth $2,360,870 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.