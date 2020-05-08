57,274 Shares in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,274 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Teradata at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teradata by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Teradata by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Teradata by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 734.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

TDC opened at $23.70 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $39.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.66.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.94 million. Teradata had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Teradata from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane bought 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $177,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,094.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

