Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes $944,000 Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $23,549,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth $9,174,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth $5,365,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 590,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,743,000 after purchasing an additional 176,870 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $5,577,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLI shares. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Mueller Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.
Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $602.92 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.
Mueller Industries Profile
Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.
