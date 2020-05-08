Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2,479.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,851 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $48.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $62.85.

