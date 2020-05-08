Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 23,191 Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 23,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at $9,022,000. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 29,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 44,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 81,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $47.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.00. Sonoco Products Co has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $66.57.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 48.73%.

SON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Sonoco Products from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

