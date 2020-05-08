Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 30,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Minerals Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 260,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 15,880 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 347,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 25,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $41.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.78. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $61.22.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 7.47%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. CL King raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $51,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,902.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

