Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,254,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTD opened at $732.74 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $873.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $689.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $735.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $649.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $800.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $786.00 to $755.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $720.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $775.00 to $690.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $709.00.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total transaction of $164,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,949.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total value of $7,262,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,995 shares in the company, valued at $23,695,367.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,678 shares of company stock worth $12,076,167. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

