MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Robert W. Baird

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised MasTec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.71.

MTZ stock opened at $34.90 on Monday. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.40.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. MasTec had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 75.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

