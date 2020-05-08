MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Raised to $43.00 at KeyCorp

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MasTec from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on MasTec from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MasTec from $70.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on MasTec from $75.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.71.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $34.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.40. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average of $54.04.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 36,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,509,000 after acquiring an additional 749,052 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

