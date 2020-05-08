Deutsche Bank Boosts Visteon (NYSE:VC) Price Target to $71.00

Visteon (NYSE:VC) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank from $55.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Shares of VC opened at $59.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.17. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $38.69 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Visteon news, Director Robert Manzo acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.86 per share, for a total transaction of $133,720.00. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 35,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Visteon by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

