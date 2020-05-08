Brokerages Anticipate Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will report $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.14. Korn Ferry reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.22 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 7.68%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,962,827.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,944,556.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $194,045 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 12,194.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,074,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,528 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,301,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,284,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,469,000 after acquiring an additional 463,177 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 647.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 425,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,445,000 after acquiring an additional 368,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,922,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KFY opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.19. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $48.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

