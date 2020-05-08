Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 36.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3,161.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNN shares. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

SNN opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average is $43.63.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

