254,091 Shares in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 254,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the first quarter valued at $67,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,053,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,807,000 after buying an additional 38,495 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 103,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Phillip A. Reinsch purchased 20,000 shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $96,400.00. Also, Director John L. Bernard purchased 25,000 shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $120,500.00. Insiders acquired 65,800 shares of company stock valued at $348,836 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CMO opened at $4.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $464.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.33. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 35.46, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 75.31%. The firm had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.45%. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upgraded CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

