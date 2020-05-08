ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Holdings Lowered by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,642,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,281,000 after purchasing an additional 93,679 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 626,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,546,000 after purchasing an additional 221,830 shares in the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 577,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,420,000 after purchasing an additional 192,604 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 338,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 105,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 336,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 51,612 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $56.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.55. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $60.73.

