Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $347,000 Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 268.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF alerts:

BATS PTEU opened at $23.71 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $33.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.