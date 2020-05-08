Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Zscaler by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,074,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,978,000 after purchasing an additional 814,832 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,119,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,548,000 after purchasing an additional 386,697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zscaler by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Zscaler by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 803,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,382,000 after purchasing an additional 461,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,454,000 after acquiring an additional 30,171 shares in the last quarter. 40.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $226,977.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,026.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $521,406.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,371,484.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,234 shares of company stock valued at $10,470,246. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $74.88 on Friday. Zscaler Inc has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -149.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.56.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $101.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.90 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

