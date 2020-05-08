Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP opened at $62.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.87. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $70.63.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

