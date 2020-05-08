Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $390,000 Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 105.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,649,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,720 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,023,000 after acquiring an additional 498,945 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 998,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,815,000 after acquiring an additional 437,655 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,366,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,459,000 after acquiring an additional 325,101 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Nomura dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Nomura Instinet dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.41.

NYSE SWK opened at $109.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.48. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $173.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

