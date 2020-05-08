Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $8.97 Million Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 132.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,592 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.21% of Owens Corning worth $8,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 63,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

OC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Owens Corning from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Owens Corning from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their target price on Owens Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.59.

In related news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.66. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.