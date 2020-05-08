Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 15,000 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.16% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $8,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,412,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,759,000 after acquiring an additional 39,864 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 215.6% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIV opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average of $48.10. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $55.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.15 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 51.85% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is 65.60%.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John E. Bezzant sold 25,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $1,286,961.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,353.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,012 over the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIV. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

