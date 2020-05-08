Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $343,000 Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $65,854,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,593,000 after buying an additional 40,453 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 569,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,018,000 after purchasing an additional 32,061 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 103,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 23,712 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $117,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,645. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $115,697.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,052.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,432 shares of company stock worth $973,002 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LFUS. Cross Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.67.

LFUS stock opened at $141.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.63 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.06 and a 200-day moving average of $169.01.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.45 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. Equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.15%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.