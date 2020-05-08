Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 42,512 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total value of $981,063.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,079,169.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,329 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DHR opened at $163.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $170.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.31.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.