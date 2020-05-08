Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Celanese worth $9,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Celanese by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Celanese by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Celanese by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Celanese by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CE opened at $80.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $128.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.15.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Celanese had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.02%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

