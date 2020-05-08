Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 866,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,916 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.34% of DXC Technology worth $11,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 311.7% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 102.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXC. ValuEngine lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

DXC stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology Co has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $60.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

