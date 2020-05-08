Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,269 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 37,566 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $11,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $432,802,000 after acquiring an additional 53,857 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 145,202 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $20,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,245 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Angus James Bruce Robertson sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $38,062.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $35,022.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,912 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FFIV has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

FFIV opened at $142.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.67. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $153.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

