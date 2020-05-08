Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 21,316 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,316 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $10,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,631,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14,731.4% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 218,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,636,000 after purchasing an additional 216,552 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,056,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 739,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $323,913,000 after purchasing an additional 189,244 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 385,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,952,000 after purchasing an additional 161,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $386.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $338.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $555,979.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $330.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $430.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.06.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

