Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Trimmed by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.7% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $303.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,303.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Apple from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

