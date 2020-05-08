Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.38% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Community Trust Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $554.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.79. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.68 and a 12 month high of $47.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average is $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $47.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 9.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

