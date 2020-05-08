Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Paypal from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paypal from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.30.

Paypal stock opened at $146.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Paypal has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $129.59. The firm has a market cap of $147.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paypal will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,312,054. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 54.3% in the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

