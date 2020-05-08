CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 775 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 27,218 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 40.0% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 6,163 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,458,000 after purchasing an additional 43,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stephens dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.42.

COO stock opened at $303.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $236.68 and a 12-month high of $365.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.43.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.